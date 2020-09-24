Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the Fan Edition version of the Galaxy S20 for some time, the handset is now official and is called the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The handset comes with a a choice of a 5G and a 4G LTE model,m the 5G model is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor and the 4G model a Samsung Exynos 990 processor.

The new Galaxy S20 Fan Edition comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It also comes with a micro SD card slot for extra storage.

For cameras there is a 32 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 12 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera. The device also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging.

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will be available in six colors, Cloud Navy, Cloud Lavender Cloud Mint, Cloud Orange, Cloud Red and Cloud White. Pricing for the 4G LTE model will start at £600 in the UK and the 5G model will start at £700.

Source Samsung

