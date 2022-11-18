The Old Way western film starring Nicolas Cage & Ryan Kiera Armstrong

Lionsgate Movies has this week released a new trailer for the upcoming new film starring Nicolas Cage, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Noah Le Gros, Clint Howard, Abraham Benrubi, and Nick Searcy. The Old Way is currently set to premiere in theatre screens worldwide on January 6, 2023 and will move to digital streaming services shortly afterwards being made available on January 13, 2023.

The Old Way film 2023

“Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage stars in his first-ever Western as Colton Briggs, a cold-blooded gunslinger turned respectable family man. When an outlaw and his gang put Colton and his family in peril, Colton is forced to take up arms with an unlikely partner — his 12-year-old daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) — in this action-filled film that builds toward its fateful showdown with pulse-pounding suspense.”

Source : Lionsgate





