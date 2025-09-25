The New Kia Stonic Is Officially Here!

The new Kia Stonic is transforming the compact crossover segment, setting a new benchmark for style, technology, and versatility. Designed with Kia’s innovative ‘Opposites United’ philosophy, the Stonic effortlessly combines a bold, confident stance with playful, eye-catching aesthetics. This unique blend of attributes makes the Stonic an ideal choice for urban drivers seeking a vehicle that stands out from the crowd.

The Stonic’s refreshed exterior showcases Kia’s innovative Star Map Signature Lighting, which adds a touch of sophistication and modernity to the vehicle’s overall appearance. The updated bumpers and redesigned tailgate further contribute to the Stonic’s dynamic and contemporary look. The addition of new 16-inch and 17-inch alloy wheels, along with two captivating color options—Adventurous Green and Yacht Blue—allows owners to personalize their Stonic to suit their individual style preferences.

Powertrain Options for Every Driver

Recognizing the diverse needs of today’s drivers, the Kia Stonic offers two distinct powertrain options. The 1.0 T-GDI petrol engine, delivering a respectable 100 PS, provides a reliable and efficient choice for those who prefer traditional internal combustion engines. Alternatively, the 115 PS mild-hybrid (MHEV) version offers an eco-friendly solution for drivers seeking to reduce their environmental impact without compromising on performance.

Both powertrain options can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth and engaging driving experience tailored to individual preferences. This dual-powertrain strategy positions the Stonic as a versatile choice for drivers who are gradually transitioning to more sustainable mobility solutions, allowing them to select the option that best aligns with their current needs and future aspirations.

Technology and Connectivity at Its Best

The Kia Stonic’s interior is a testament to the brand’s commitment to providing innovative technology and connectivity features that rival those found in higher vehicle segments. The centerpiece of the cabin is the panoramic dual display setup, which seamlessly integrates two 12.3-inch high-resolution screens to provide a comprehensive and immersive infotainment and vehicle information experience.

The innovative Multimode Touch Display replaces traditional physical controls, offering a sleek and intuitive interface for adjusting climate settings and accessing infotainment functions. This advanced feature enhances the overall user experience, making it easier for drivers to navigate and customize their in-car environment.

Additional features, such as USB-C fast charging ports, wireless smartphone charging, and ambient lighting, further elevate the Stonic’s interior ambiance and functionality. The inclusion of Kia Connect, a cloud-based service that provides real-time diagnostics and remote vehicle control via the Kia App, ensures that Stonic owners can stay connected to their vehicle at all times. The innovative Digital Key feature allows drivers to unlock and start their Stonic using a smartphone or smartwatch, solidifying the model’s position as a digitally advanced choice for modern drivers.

Pricing and Availability

While specific pricing and availability details for the UK market have not yet been confirmed, industry experts anticipate that the Kia Stonic will be competitively priced within the compact crossover segment. Given its impressive array of advanced features, bold design elements, and versatile powertrain options, the Stonic is expected to attract a broad range of buyers seeking a vehicle that offers both style and substance.

As the official release date approaches, automotive enthusiasts and potential buyers eagerly await further information regarding the Stonic’s pricing structure and availability. Kia’s reputation for delivering high-quality vehicles at accessible price points suggests that the Stonic will likely follow suit, offering exceptional value for money within its segment.

Explore More from Kia

For individuals who are interested in exploring alternative options within the Kia lineup, the brand offers a diverse range of vehicles catering to various lifestyles and preferences. From the innovative, fully electric Kia EV6 to the spacious and family-friendly Kia Sportage, there is a Kia model to suit every need.

Whether prioritizing eco-friendly technology, advanced safety features, or versatile interior designs, Kia’s extensive portfolio has something to offer for every type of driver. By continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation and design, Kia has established itself as a leader in the automotive industry, consistently delivering vehicles that exceed expectations and redefine the driving experience.

Source Kia



