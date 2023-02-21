If you are searching for the most comfortable bike seat possibly ever created you might be interested in a new design that uses air cushioning to help keep you as comfortable as possible as you enjoy your bike and cycle through the countryside or city. Launched by Kickstarter the bike seat is not only comfortable but also features anti-slip material, is waterproof and easy to install. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $29 or £25 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Comfortable, adjustable and portable. BC-351 only provide the most professional protection when you riding bike. Sitting on a BC-351 bicycle cushion is like sitting on a cloud. The common problems such as too small cushion, too hard quality, and feeling muggy will be perfectly solved. BC-351 adopts ergonomic 3D airbag design, which can not only maintain full elasticity and comfort when sitting creating an “anti-gravity” effect of even compression, cushioning about 80% of the body’s vertical pressure, but also perfectly bear the hip and waist pressure during riding, protect the rider’s hip and waist health and reduce unnecessary consumption in exercise while riding comfortably, and ensure longer riding time, no matter how far the ride will not be tired with BC-351 cushion”

Ultimate comfort bike seat

“By injecting air to the 3D airbag to disperse the pressure on the buttocks and waist during the ride, BC-351 ensures the rider’s hip and waist health is completely protected during the ride. The BC-351 cushion will inflate or deflate the air cushion only when it triggers the pressing state, and the internal structure in the riding state will not cause air leakage, so please just enjoy free and healthy riding!”

If the Four-star crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Four-star comfortable bike seat project watch the promotional video below.

“The ordinary cushion can only bear the downward pressure in the process of sitting down. The heavier the body weight, the greater the pressure, and the downward pressure will be greater when riding through mountains or steep slopes, which will do great harm to the waist and buttocks. At the moment of sitting down, the BC-351 cushion is more able to give 60% of the pressure to the air in the seat cushion, and the air will rebound the pressure upward, which not only has a good damping effect, but also protects the waist and buttocks to the maximum extent, making them bear the least pressure.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the comfortable bike seat, jump over to the official Four-star crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals