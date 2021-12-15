The King’s Man movie final trailer released ahead of December 22 release date

20th Century Studios has released the final trailer for the Premier of its new The King’s Man movie, the third instalment in the Kingsman film series. The King’s Man movie has been directed by by Matthew Vaughn from a screenplay by Vaughn and Karl Gajdusek and a story by Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

The movies based on the comic book series of the same name created by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. Kingsman: The Secret Service, directed by Matthew Vaughn from a script he co-wrote with Jane Goldman, was released in February 2015. The film starred Colin Firth and Taron Egerton. A sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, was released in September 2017 and now the prequel, The King’s Man, will premier in theatre screens worldwide later this month.

The Kings Man movie premiers December 22, 2021

The King’s Man premiers in theatre screens worldwide later this month and will be available to watch in theatres from December 22, 2021. Unfortunately the film has been delayed from its original November 2019 release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.”

Source : 20th Century Studios

