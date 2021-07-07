The King’s Man spy film premiers in theatres December 2021

A new trailer has been released providing a glimpse at what you can expect from The King’s Man movie which will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide in December 2021. Based on the comic book “The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons the latest film in the franchise stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance and directed by Matthew Vaughn from a screenplay by Vaughn and Karl Gajdusek and a story by Vaughn.

The third movie in the Kingsman film series, a prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service movie released back in 2014 and its sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle which premiered in 2017. The King’s Man is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2021 and unfortunately due to the Covid 19 pandemic has been delayed a number of times by 20th Century Studios.

“As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.”

The King’s Man film was originally scheduled to be released on November 15, 2019, but was pushed back first to February 14, 2020, and then to September 18, 2020. The release date was again pushed back to February 26, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

