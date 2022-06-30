SEE Season 3 starring Jason Momoa trailer released by Apple

Apple has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming SEE Season 3 TV series which will premiere on Apple TV+ in a few months time on August 26, 2022. The final chapter of the series is once again set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. Starring alongside Jason Momoa in SEE S3 are returning ensemble cast members Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, and David Hewlett.

SEE Season 3

“After Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and retreated into the forest, an explosive new threat emerges that no one is safe from. Will the greatest warrior of his time have what it takes to protect those that mean the most to him?

In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more. “

“SEE is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, Jennifer Yale, Anders Engström and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner. The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.”

Source : Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals