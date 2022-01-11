The Associated Press is launching an NFT marketplace

The Associated Press or AP has announced that it is launching a new NFT marketplace that will be used to sell NFT’s of its photojournalist’s work.

The company is developing the NFT marketplace with blockchain technology provider Xooa, you can see more details on what they have planned below.

The initial collection will feature photography by current and former AP photojournalists and a selection of digitally enhanced depictions of their work. Pulitzer Prize-winning AP images will be included.

“For 175 years AP’s photographers have recorded the world’s biggest stories through gripping and poignant images that continue to resonate today,” said Dwayne Desaulniers, AP director of blockchain and data licensing. “With Xooa’s technology, we are proud to offer these tokenized pieces to a fast-growing global audience of photography NFT collectors.”

Each NFT will include a rich set of original metadata offering collectors awareness of the time, date, location, equipment and technical settings used for the shot.

The initial collection will be released over a period of weeks beginning Jan. 31. NFTs will range from space, climate, war and other images to spotlights on the work of specific AP photographers.

The new AP NFT marketplace will be launching on the 31st of January 2022 and you can see more details about this at the link below.

Source Associated Press

