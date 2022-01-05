OpenSea an NFT marketplace raises $300 million

NFT Marketplace Opensea has raised $300 million in series funding, which values the company at $13.3 billion after the investment.

The news of the new investment was announced by OpenSea and the company is going to use the money to accelerate product development, improve customers support, and more.

In 2021, we saw the world awaken to the idea that NFTs represent the basic building blocks for brand new peer-to-peer economies. They give users greater freedom and ownership over digital goods, and allow developers to build powerful, interoperable applications that provide real economic value and utility to users. OpenSea’s vision is to become the core destination for these new open digital economies to thrive, building the world’s friendliest and most trusted NFT marketplace with the best selection.

To accelerate this vision, we have raised $300 million in Series C funding at a $13.3 billion post money valuation. Paradigm and Coatue led the round with participation from new and existing investors. We are excited to work with these incredible partners, thinkers and builders who collectively bring a depth of experience in Web3, NFTs, and best in class consumer experiences.

Source OpenSea, Techmeme

