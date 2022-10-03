Tesla AI Day 2022 unveils new Bot humanoid robot

Over the weekend at its AI Day 2022 Tesla and Elon Musk unveiled a next-generation humanoid robot in the form of the Tesla Bot. The bi-pedal, humanoid robot has been designed to perform tasks that may be unsafe for humans or perhaps to repetitive or boring.

The Tesla robot was unveiled to a crowd of journalists and walked across the stage performing a few hand waves and movements before the crowd. Check out the unveiling in the video below during which other technologies were also showcased including Dojo.

“Develop the next generation of automation, including a general purpose, bi-pedal, humanoid robot capable of performing tasks that are unsafe, repetitive or boring. We’re seeking mechanical, electrical, controls and software engineers to help us leverage our AI expertise beyond our vehicle fleet.”

Tesla Bot – AI Day 2022

Tesla Dojo

“Design and build the Dojo system, from the silicon firmware interfaces to the high-level software APIs meant to control it. Solve hard problems with state-of-the-art technology for high-power delivery and cooling, and write control loops and monitoring software that scales. Work with every aspect of system design where the limit is only your imagination, employing the full prowess of our mechanical, thermal and electrical engineering teams to create the next-generation of machine learning compute for use in Tesla datacenters. Collaborate with Tesla fleet learning to deploy training workloads using our massive datasets, and design a public facing API that will bring Dojo to the masses.”

Source : Tesla : Dojo



