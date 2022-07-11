Geeky Gadgets

Twitter is suing Elon Musk after he pulls out of deal

Elon Musk recently announced that he has decided not to buy Twitter and it backing out of the deal, the Tesla Billioanre previously wanted to buy the social media company for $44 billion.

Now Musk has decided that he wants to pull out of the deal, he had previously offered to pay $54.20 per share for the company.

Back in May Elon Musk put the deal on hold as he wanted to find out more details about spam accounts on the platform, This is apparently the reason that he is pulling out of the purchase of Twitter.

Now Twitter has revealed that they intend to sue the Tesla CEO because he has decided not to buy the company, the news was announced by the company’s Chairman on Twitter. You can see the tweet below.

It will be interesting to see what happens, obviously, it will be up to a court to decide whether or not Elon Musk has breached his deal to buy the social network. If a court does find that Elon Musk has breached the deal then it could end up costing him a lot of money. We suspect this could end up in court for some time.

