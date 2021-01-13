TCL TAB 10s Android tablet gets official

As well as smartphone, TCL announced a range of other devices at this years CES, one of those is the new TCL TAB 10s Android tablet.

The TCL TAB 10s comes with a 10.1 inch display with a resolution of 2000 x 1920 pixels and it features a Mediatek MT8768 mobile processor and 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

There are also two storage options 32GB and 64GB and the tablet comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage.

On the front of the device there is a 5 megapixel camera and on the back there is an 8 megapixel camera, it also comes with a 8000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

You can find out more details about the new TCL TAB 10s over at TCL at the link below, the tablet will retail for €199, the tablet is launching in March.

Source TCL

