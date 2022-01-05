TCL 30 Series smartphones unveiled

TCL has announced a new range of smartphones that it is launching in the USA, the TCL 30 Series and there will be a number of devices in the range.

The new TCL 30 Series will include the TCL 30 V 5G which will be a Verizon exclusive in the USA, and the TCL 30 XE 5G which is headed to T-Mobile.

The brand’s first 5G smartphone available on T-Mobile is the TCL 30 XE 5G, which delivers a

premium 90Hz refresh rate display for enjoying your favorite content, along with a long-lasting

battery so you can ensure your favorite videos and content will be available wherever you go.

Its built-in 5G chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM, provides reliable performance and connectivity.

The TCL 30 XE 5G is expected to launch at T-Mobile in the coming weeks, with additional carrier

availability expected later this year.

Exclusively available from Verizon, the TCL 30 V 5G has everything you need to create and

capture content, including a triple rear camera featuring a 50 MP main camera. The

smartphone’s 6.7-inch display, powered by TCL’s NXTVISION technology, makes visuals stand

out for the ultimate entertainment experience. It also supports both Verizon’s Ultra-Wideband

5G and Nationwide 5G networks, and features a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core

chipset. The TCL 30 V 5G is expected to launch in the coming weeks.

You can find out more information about all of the new TCL 30 Series smartphones over at TCL at the link below.

Source TCL

