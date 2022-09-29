Tairona pocket projector fits in the palm of your hand

Tairona is a unique compact projector capable of displaying an image up to 120 inches, weighing just 277 g the portable projector uses wireless and Bluetooth connectivity as well as being equipped with a HDMI port and integrated rechargeable battery, enabling you to enjoy truly portable viewing.

Capable of mirroring your tablet, computer or phone screen the tiny projector can be used with games consoles and streaming applications such as Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Prime and more.

Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand the ultralightweight cinema experience is now available to back via Kickstarter and has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 22 days remaining. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $389 or £350 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Owning a projector at home seems like an unrealistic concept for most, but that’s because you were only thinking about the conventional ones. Undoubtedly, they are heavy, bulky, pricey, and they always need many cables and other devices to actually work…Now, we’re talking about a small portable cube that can be taken anywhere without the limitations of cables or power sockets, no other extra devices required to stream the series you love, and even compatible with various game consoles! A projector can be so much more, and Tairona is exactly the one you need.”

Tiny pocket projector

Assuming that the Tairona funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Tairona pocket projector project view the promotional video below.

“A whole cinema experience that fits in your pocket? Yes, please! Tairona is so compact that it can be stored seamlessly almost anywhere without taking up space. And it weighs only 277g (9.7 oz) – not much heavier than the smartphone you carry every day. Tairona offers great portability and quick setup, take it anywhere and create your own theater experience effortlessly!”

“Unlike the conventional projectors, Tairona consumes 18W of low energy and the inbuilt battery is enough to last up to 3 hours in eco mode without charging, just as a length of a complete movie! To extend the playtime even more, simply charge it with a portable power bank when power sockets are not around, or plug it in with the 12V cable. You can go on a movie marathon or an exciting video game battle without worrying about the battery running out!”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the pocket projector, jump over to the official Tairona crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

