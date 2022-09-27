Heart of Stone spy thriller film starring Gal Gadot unveiled by Netflix

Netflix has revealed more details about a new film that will be premiering on the streaming service sometime next year during 2023. Heart of Stone stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt in a hard-hitting action spy thriller.

Unfortunately the plot of the film is still under wraps although the first teaser trailer embedded below provides a glimpse at what you can expect from the locations, characters and storyline action. The film is currently in postproduction and is expected to be released next year. Directed by Tom Harper from a screenplay written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

Heart of Stone

Gal Gadot known for her portrayal of wonder woman in the DC Extended Universe takes the lead in the new film as CIA agent Rachel Stone.

“Rachel Stone is the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.”

This month Netflix has held a live streamed event named Tudum to showcase some of the biggest movies and TV series you can expect to see on the streaming service in the coming months. As well as providing teaser trailers for new films such as Enola Holmes 2 starring Millie Bobby Brown.

Netflix also revealed more details about the upcoming Witcher Season 3 which will be premiering sometime during 2023 as well as a new trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery the sequel to the original Knives Out Mystery which premiered back in 2019 and starred Daniel Craig as the detective Benoit Blanc.

Source : Netflix



