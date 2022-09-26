Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery second teaser trailer released

Netflix has released a second teaser trailer for the upcoming new murder mystery film, Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery. A sequel to the original Knives Out film release back in 2019 starring Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc. The sequel will premiere on the Netflix streaming service throughout the United States during November 2022 and further afield on December 23, 2022.

The cast of Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery includes of course Daniel Craig who his joined by Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. Check out the latest teaser trailer below to learn more about the storyline which revolves around tech billionaire Miles Bron who invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival on September 10th, 2022, and wil be released in select cinemas during November 2022, before streaming on Netflix, December 23, 2022.”

Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery

Check out the first trailer released by Netflix for the upcoming murder mystery film in our previous article.

Source : Netflix



