Zack Snyder’s Justice League directors cut premiers on HBO Max today

If you have been patiently waiting for the highly anticipated new Justice League Zack Snyder’s directors cut to be released, you’ll be pleased to know that it is now available to watch on HBO Max and Sky. Often referred to as the “Snyder Cut” it offers fans a new version of the Justice League movie first released back in 2017, the Zack Snyder’s Justice League film provides Snyder with a chance to show his planned release before he left the film’s production on personal grounds. To whet your appetite for what you can expect from the four hour-long Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut check out the previously released trailers embedded below.

“In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.”

Source : YouTube

