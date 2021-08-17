T-Mobile has confirmed customers data breach

There have been rumors of a data breach at T-Mobile over the last few days, rumors have suggested that hackers have gained access to data of around 100 million customers.

T-Mobile has now officially confirmed the data breach in a statement, the company has said that it is still investigating the breach.

We have been working around the clock to investigate claims being made that T-Mobile data may have been illegally accessed. We take the protection of our customers very seriously and we are conducting an extensive analysis alongside digital forensic experts to understand the validity of these claims, and we are coordinating with law enforcement.

The company has confirmed that some of their data was subject to unathorized access, although they have said that they have not confirmed if any personal customer data was accessed, more details below.

We have determined that unauthorized access to some T-Mobile data occurred, however we have not yet determined that there is any personal customer data involved. We are confident that the entry point used to gain access has been closed, and we are continuing our deep technical review of the situation across our systems to identify the nature of any data that was illegally accessed. This investigation will take some time but we are working with the highest degree of urgency. Until we have completed this assessment we cannot confirm the reported number of records affected or the validity of statements made by others.

It is not clear as yet how extensive the data breach has been, you can see more details over at the T-Mobile website at the link below.

Source T-Mobile

