T-1 professional gaming headset designed for E-Sports with MMCX connectors

Independent gaming hardware brand HiditionGAMING has created a new professional gaming headset designed specifically for E-Sports and gaming enthusiasts providing a comfortable lightweight headset complete with microphone perfect for longer gaming sessions. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $89 or £68 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Professional gaming headset with MMCX connectors

” ‘T-1’ was tuned by HIDITION, an expert manufacturer of high-end customizable in-ear devices with over 23 years of experience. It is the ultimate gaming audio device developed by Custom In-Ear Monitor, hearing-aid specialists and audio technicians/ engineers. Dive into the new era of video gaming sounds with T-1 high-end sounds and astonishing boom mics.

According to a survey, 3 out of every 4 Americans enjoy playing video games. And as more and more people start to stay longer inside their homes, video games and e-sports have settled on as the primary source of entertainment for all ages. You can enjoy them just for fun, or video games can also be used to interact with friends remotely online.”

With the assumption that the T-1 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the T-1 professional gaming headset project view the promotional video below.

“Most of all in-ear monitors developed by Hidition has already been approved of their technical advancements in various sources of media. Based on this experience, we were able to provide our backers the High-Quality Gaming Earset, T-1 Video games are evolving in various genres like causal, action, shooting, racing, adventure, etc. The realistic sounds add another level of fun to allow the users to really dive into their gaming experience. But the earbuds, currently sold in the market, were not able to satisfy the gamers.”

“The moment you meet T-1, you will feel experience the revolutionary gaming sounds like never before. The revolutionary gaming earphones’ T-1′ is making its official initial launch in the US on Kickstarter. Meet T-1 for the very first time in the world!”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the professional gaming headset , jump over to the official T-1 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

