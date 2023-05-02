Microsoft and nail brand OPI have joined forces to create a new Summer Themed Special Edition Xbox controller which is now available to purchase roasted $70. The all-new Sunkissed Vibes OPI Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller features four stunning summer-shades, inspired by OPI’s new Summer Make the Rules collection (sold separately) to help players unlock the ultimate summer glow up this season. “Last year we partnered with OPI to launch a gaming-inspired palette for Spring and this time around we’re flipping the script and releasing an exclusive Xbox Wireless Controller that’s inspired by OPI nail colors. “

Special Edition Xbox controller

“This Special Edition controller seamlessly integrates with your current Xbox setup and supports play on console, PC, iOS, and Android. It’s a stylish companion for wherever your summer vibes take you, boasting up to 40 hours of battery life and a 3.5 mm stereo headset jack. And once you’ve perfectly coordinated your color palette, you can further personalize the controller through customized button mapping with the Xbox Accessories app.”

“Turn up the heat with the Sunkissed Vibes Special Edition controller and make every day a beach day. Get things started by painting your thumbnails with OPI’s Sanding in Stilettos as a picture-perfect complement to the shimmery, pearlescent melon top case. Or level up your look and match the bold, glossy D-pad with a splash of OPI’s Flex on the Beach. More daring gamers can drop all inhibitions and embrace the controller’s pastel back case, bumpers, and thumbsticks by channeling OPI’s Surf Naked blue. And as a finishing touch, revel in the summertime brightness of the Xbox button and triggers inspired by the all work, all play attitude of OPI’s Summer Monday-Fridays.”

Source : Microsoft





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals