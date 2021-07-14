Adonit Dash 4 tablet and smartphone stylus pen

If you are looking for a more affordable alternative to the Apple Pencil stylus or one that can be used on both tablets and phones. You may be interested in the new Dash 4 stylus created by the team of engineers at Adonit. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project offers a versatile universal stylus that combines two different technologies into one device supporting both old and new Apple iPhones and iPads as well as a wide-ranging of Android phones and tablets.

The Adonit Dash 4 stylus requires no Bluetooth pairing and simply has two modes one for all touchscreens ( 2017 iPad tablets and earlier) and one for new iPad tablets supporting palm rejection.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $48 or £35 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Adonit Dash 4 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Adonit Dash 4 stylus pen project play the promotional video below.

The stylus can be fully charged in just 60 minutes and comes with a unique magnetic USB-C charging stand, a fully charged stylus can be used for up to 15 hours continuously and a battery indicator light will show when the stylus reaches just 20% capacity with a solid red light and will start blinking when your stylus is down to just 10% battery capacity.

“Our experienced R&D teams have manufactured and delivered hundreds of Adonit products to end-users over the last ten years. We’ve selected the best suppliers in this industry. We feel confident that we will ensure product quality and hit the delivery dates we are providing.”

Source : Kickstarter

