STOP iOS 18.4 Battery Drain NOW: Before It’s Too Late!

If you are looking to stop battery drain after updating to iOS 18.4, we have a great video from iReviews that shows us what to do. If you’ve recently updated your device to iOS 18.4, you may have noticed changes in battery performance. These fluctuations are a common occurrence following updates as your device undergoes system adjustments and background optimizations. While temporary, these changes can impact daily usage. The video provides practical strategies to help you optimize battery life by adjusting settings, managing features, and adopting efficient usage habits.

Why Battery Performance Drops After Updates

When you install iOS 18.4, your device initiates several background processes, such as system indexing and optimization tasks, which can temporarily reduce battery efficiency. These processes typically last for 4-5 days. During this period, you can minimize the impact by reducing non-essential activities and monitoring your device’s usage.

Steps to Optimize Battery Life

To ensure your device operates efficiently and maintains optimal battery performance, consider implementing the following strategies:

1. Keep iOS and Apps Updated

Outdated software can lead to inefficiencies and increased battery drain. Updates often include bug fixes and performance enhancements that improve battery life. To ensure your device and apps are up to date:

Check for iOS updates by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update .

. Update your apps regularly through the App Store to ensure compatibility with the latest iOS version.

2. Manage Notifications

Frequent notifications can cause your screen to light up unnecessarily, consuming battery power. To reduce this:

Go to Settings > Notifications and disable alerts for non-essential apps.

and disable alerts for non-essential apps. Allow only critical notifications to minimize screen activity and conserve energy.

3. Optimize Apple Intelligence Features

Apple’s intelligence features, such as Siri Suggestions and proactive app recommendations, run in the background and can drain your battery. If you don’t rely on these features:

Navigate to Settings > Siri & Search and disable unnecessary options like app suggestions and Siri learning.

4. Adjust Accessibility Features

Accessibility tools, while useful, can be resource-intensive. Features such as “Vocal Shortcuts” and “Sound Actions” may consume additional battery power. To optimize:

Visit Settings > Accessibility and turn off features you don’t actively use.

5. Manage Widgets and Control Center

Animated widgets and frequently updating controls can contribute to battery drain. To address this:

Swipe right on your home screen, tap Edit, and replace animated widgets with static ones or remove unnecessary widgets altogether.

6. Identify Battery-Draining Apps

Certain apps consume excessive power, particularly when running in the background. To identify and manage these apps:

Go to Settings > Battery and review the battery usage report to pinpoint high-drain apps.

and review the battery usage report to pinpoint high-drain apps. Limit background activity or uninstall apps that consistently consume significant power.

7. Refine Airdrop Settings

The “Bringing Devices Together” feature in Airdrop can activate unintentionally, using battery power. To prevent this:

Navigate to Settings > General > Airdrop and select Receiving Off when not in use.

8. Adjust Haptic Feedback

Haptic feedback enhances the user experience but can also contribute to battery drain. To conserve power:

Go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics and disable or reduce haptic feedback settings.

9. Optimize Cellular Network Settings

In areas with poor 5G coverage, your device may expend extra energy searching for a stable connection. To save battery:

Navigate to Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options > Voice & Data and switch to LTE/4G if 5G connectivity is unreliable in your location.

10. Disable Background App Refresh

Background App Refresh allows apps to update content in the background, which can drain your battery. To manage this feature:

Go to Settings > General > Background App Refresh and disable it for apps that don’t require constant updates.

11. Fine-Tune Location Services

Location services can significantly impact battery life if left unchecked. To optimize these settings:

Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services and set location access to While Using the App for essential apps.

and set location access to for essential apps. Disable non-essential system services like Improve Maps and iPhone Analytics.

12. Refine Siri and Voice Assistant Settings

Siri’s “Always Listen” feature keeps the voice assistant active in the background, consuming battery. To disable this:

Navigate to Settings > Siri & Search and toggle off Listen for ‘Hey Siri.’

Maximizing Battery Efficiency

By implementing these strategies, you can significantly enhance your device’s battery performance on iOS 18.4. Regularly reviewing and adjusting your settings ensures that your device operates efficiently, allowing you to enjoy its features without unnecessary power drain. These small but impactful changes can help you maintain a balance between functionality and battery longevity.

Here are more detailed guides and articles that you may find helpful on iOS 18.4 battery optimization.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals