Stay focused relieve stress and clear your mind with MindAmp

MindAmp offers users a new brain sensing technology that can help you stay focused and clear your mind helping to relieve stress and anxiety and improve your quality of sleep. MindAmp helps you reset your mind allowing you to refocus on the important using mindfulness. “Are you having trouble focusing or struggling to fall asleep? Do you feel stressed and have negative emotions that you can’t get rid of? MindAmp is the cure!”

Stay focused using MindAmp

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $177 or £131 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“MindAmp are headphones created for mindfulness with advanced in-ear sensors that guide you quickly and easily into meditation. Research shows that meditation can effectively reduce stress and anxiety which affects mental health. Meditation can also improve your sleep quality, help you improve focus, practice patience, and maintain a healthy work-life balance. Meditate with MindAmp now! After you begin meditation, MindAmp will help and guide you there quicker by changing the volume or playing certain sounds based on how active your brain is.”

With the assumption that the MindAmp crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the MindAmp capable of helping you stay focused watch the promotional video below.

“MindAmp detects electrical signals in the brain using an advanced EEG system. The app first evaluates whether you’re wearing the headphones correctly, then it guides you to calibrate the EEG signal by way of doing some simple actions such as opening and closing your eyes. MindAmp will analyze the Neurofeedback signal and calibrate the EEG algorithm accordingly. Once calibrated, the app can guide you on your journey of meditation. You can customize the settings to work just as you prefer, including the duration of meditation and the auxiliary sounds, and begin to get into a meditative state quickly. “

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for MindAmp and to help you stay focused, jump over to the official MindAmp crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

