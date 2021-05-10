The HEGduino V2 pulse oximeter will soon be launching via the Crowd Supply website and has been designed to provide a next generation device building on the technology incorporated into original and successful HEGduino V1. The HEGduino offers a flexible pulse oximeter, FNIRS and blood-flow biofeedback kit and features new hardware and improved software offering an affordable, adaptive and open source BCI.

The HEGduino V2 comes with a free, easy to use pulse oximeter app for both mobile and desktop, with API support that has been evolving since its first release back in 2020 and is continuing to be enhanced with every iteration. New features of the second-generation pulse oximeter include:

– Significantly improved signal quality, allows for clinical grade data

– Higher caliber hardware enables much deeper insight possibilities (e.g. seeing brain waves in cerebral fluid, brain blood pressure monitoring, Heart/Pulse Rate Variability)

-Lower profile design.

– Expanded software support to mesh with our upcoming EEG software (will still support V1

“The HEGduino V2 device doubles as a pulse oximeter and an FNIRS/HEG device. The tiny flexible board form factor may be used either in a headset or in foldable pulse oximeters. You can get the breakout boards standalone for your DIY projects. Our assembled kit comes with our flexible MAX86141 breakout board mounted on a simple headset with an ESP32 board with battery support, to allow the device to be worn wirelessly and with a more low profile design than the V1 HEGduino. It can be fully disassembled for repurposing or repair, too.

The HEGduino V2 comes fully assembled and ready to use with the custom, flexible MAX86141 sensor and an ESP32 with wireless Wi-Fi or BT communication and battery support. The sensor and microcontroller are attached together on a flex piece which attaches to the headset. They are placed on stacking headers so the devices can be disassembled and repurposed or cheaply repaired. Otherwise, the standalone breakout boards come with headers ready to be soldered.”

HEGduino V2 pulse oximeter specs :

Sensor: MAX86141 pulse oximeter ADC 2×4096 sps simultaneous sensing with 2 high sensitivity BPW34S photodiodes 19 bits resolution Hardware ambient cancellation and error detection Fully customizable LED routines, power usage, sampling rates, etc. Hardware & Software IIR filters for AC power and high frequency noise ensures a high quality signal. Final design will have 2 IR LEDs and 1 Red LED for HEG/FNIRS and oximetry.

MAX86141 pulse oximeter ADC Microcontroller: ESP32 breakout board 32bit, 4MB, 240MHz dual-core ESP32 microcontroller with rechargeable battery support Wi-Fi, BT/BLE, and USB connectivity Fully customizable firmware via Arduino and Espressif IDEs Free IoT software and tools to use your HEG on any device with no installs necessary

ESP32 breakout board

Source: Crowd Supply

