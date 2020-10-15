Startech Tesla Model 3 gets some upgrades

Startech is launching an upgraded version of the Tesla Mode 3, the Startech Tesla Model 3 comes with a range of enhancements over the standard car.

This includes some 20 inch alloys with centre locks, plus some sport springs, a new aerodynamic bodykit and some interior upgrades.

The STARTECH front fascia gives the front end of the Tesla Model 3 a sporty facelift. The design is inspired by the front wings of modern Formula 1 racecars with regard to the shape of the integrated spoilers. The aerodynamic-enhancement component, which replaces the production bumper, bolts to the original mounting points and, of course, successfully passed the stringent EU pedestrian protection test.

The STARTECH rear fascia for the Tesla Model 3 is likewise designed to replace the production bumper. Its integrated diffuser gives the sedan full-blooded racing looks. In order to achieve an optimal aerodynamic balance, STARTECH developed a three-piece rear wing for the fastback, which not only spans above the hatch, but also continues on the left and right sidewalls.

You can find out more information about the Startech Tesla Model 3 over at Startech at the link below.

Source Startech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals