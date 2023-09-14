Stability AI announce Stable Audio for AI music and sound generation

In the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, Stability AI has made a significant stride with the launch of Stable Audio, its pioneering product for AI music and sound generation. This innovative product leverages generative AI techniques to deliver high-quality music and sound effects that can be used in a wide variety of different applications, all of which are accessible through a user-friendly web interface. Watch the quick overview video below to learn more about how it can be used to create music and sounds.

Stable Audio is the first music generation product enabling the creation of high-quality, 44.1 kHz music for commercial use via latent diffusion. Stable Audio offers a basic free version that allows users to generate and download tracks up to 20 seconds long. For those seeking more extensive capabilities, a ‘Pro’ subscription is available, offering the generation of 90-second tracks suitable for commercial use. This flexibility in offerings ensures that Stable Audio caters to a wide range of users, from hobbyists to professional musicians and sound designers.

Pricing and licensing

Stable Audio’s AI model was trained using music and metadata from AudioSparx, a leading music library. This partnership aims to generate both economic and creative value, combining the vast resources of AudioSparx with the cutting-edge technology of Stability AI. The result is an AI product that can generate high-quality music and sound effects based on a wide range of inputs.

“AudioSparx is an industry-leading music library and stock audio web site that brings together a world of music and sound effects from thousands of independent music artists, producers, bands and publishers in a hot online marketplace. In operation since 1996, AudioSparx specializes in licensing high-quality audio content to clients in film and TV production, game production, ad agencies and others needing world-class audio cues for their productions and projects.”

Stable Audio for AI music and sound generation

One of the standout features of Stable Audio is its use of latent diffusion, a sophisticated architecture that uses audio conditioned on text metadata, audio file duration, and start time. This feature provides users with control over the content and length of the generated audio, a level of customization that is rare in AI-generated music products.

Stable Audio is a tool designed to empower audio creators, offering a platform for musicians and sound artists to generate new content with the assistance of AI, thereby expanding their creative horizons. The product is particularly suitable for musicians seeking to create unique samples for their music. The process is straightforward: users provide descriptive text prompts, and the AI model generates audio tracks based on these prompts.

Stability AI’s Stable Audio represents a significant advancement in the field of AI music and sound generation. By combining advanced AI techniques with a user-friendly interface and a focus on empowering music creators, Stable Audio offers a unique and powerful tool for musicians and sound artists. Its partnership with AudioSparx and its use of latent diffusion technology further enhance its capabilities, making it a standout product in the rapidly evolving landscape of AI music generation.



