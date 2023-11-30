Stability AI SDXL-Turbo AI art generator now available trained for real-time synthesis

Stability AI, known for its innovative solutions in the realm of artificial intelligence, has recently launched a new model named SDXL Turbo. This model is a simplified version of the original SDXL full model, and it has been designed to expedite image processing. The SDXL Turbo AI art generator can synthesize photorealistic images from a text prompt in almost real-time, taking only one or two steps. This is a significant leap forward in the field of image processing, as it drastically reduces the time required for generating high-quality images.

However, it is essential to note that the SDXL Turbo AI model comes with certain limitations. The model is restricted to a 512 x 512 square, and it may not handle text, photorealistic images, or faces very well. Despite these limitations, the model serves as a research release and is intended to be a starting point for future developments. It provides an excellent platform for researchers to study generative models, their real-time applications, and their potential impact.

Stability AI release SDXL-Turbo AI art generator

The SDXL Turbo model is designed to function with Comfy, a software platform where users can experiment with the model’s capabilities. However, it is crucial that users ensure their Comfy software and custom nodes are up-to-date to avoid any potential issues. The model requires a CFG of one and one or two steps for optimal image quality. Once the model is loaded into a regular checkpoint in Comfy, two text encoders are created. It’s worth noting that the model does not use the negative prompt.

How to use Stability AI SDXL-Turbo

To further enhance the user experience, the SDXL Turbo model allows users to load a custom sampler to break down the individual components that make up the case sampler. The DPM Plus+ 2m sampler and a 512 x 512 empty latent are recommended for use with this model. The model also uses the SD Turbo scheduler, a new feature that requires an up-to-date version of Comfy.

One of the most appealing aspects of the SDXL Turbo model is its ability to generate images quickly. Users can create a graphical user interface to see how the engine interprets prompts in real-time. This interactive process can provide valuable insights into the workings of the model and allow users to make any necessary adjustments promptly.

The SDXL Turbo model by Stability AI is a significant advancement in the field of image processing. It is a powerful tool that allows for nearly real-time generation of high-quality images from text prompts. While it does have some limitations, the AI art generator serves as an excellent platform for research and experimentation for AI art enthusiasts of all levels and skills.



