Leonardo Ai Alchemy 2 and new custom SDXL models announced

Leonardo AI has just announced the release of Alchemy 2, a new standard in creative output. This advanced pipeline, which has been a celebrated tool in the creative process, is now stepping up its game with an unprecedented level of detail and control for AI art creators. The release of Leonardo Ai Alchemy 2 is not just an update, but a new standard in the creative industry, say it’s creators.

Alchemy 2 has been designed to enhance designs with remarkable high resolution, contrast boost, resonance, and more. It is the ideal tool for both novice and experienced creators, providing comprehensive understanding of each element of Alchemy. What’s more, this new release comes with a playful feature that promises endless fun.

New custom SDXL models

One of the most exciting updates in this release is the evolution of the signature pipeline Alchemy. This pipeline has consistently been a celebrated tool among creators, and with Alchemy V2, Leonardo AI is taking another significant stride in advancing creative output. To complement this, the company has also unveiled two new custom SDXL models — Leonardo Diffusion XL and Leonardo Vision XL.

The Alchemy V2 represents a big leap in high-quality image generation. Paired with an extensive toolkit that includes Elements, Canvas, and more, it’s a creative powerhouse. High Resolution is an integral feature of Leonardo Alchemy, which toggles between a 1.5x and 2x resolution increase. This feature enhances the output resolution of the Alchemy procedure, delivering richer and denser images.

However, it’s important to note that high-resolution outputs will differ from their normal resolution counterparts due to the diffusion process involved in the generation. Therefore, High Resolution cannot be expected to function as an upscaler.

Leonardo Ai Alchemy V2

The goal of Leonardo AI remains clear: to simplify while elevating creativity. With Alchemy V2, this promise is further strengthened. Users can choose from the above models and Alchemy V2 automatically engages. All that’s required is to prepare the prompts and watch the magic unfold.

Leonardo Alchemy

With Alchemy, users also have two unique upscalers at their disposal: Alchemy Crisp and Alchemy Smooth. These were developed specifically for Alchemy to enhance the images during the upscaling process. Alchemy Crisp is ideal for images with lots of texture detail, including photos, digital art, and some 3D renders. Alchemy Smooth, on the other hand, is best suited for images with smooth textures, including illustrative, anime, and cartoon-like images.

As with the original Leonardo Ai Alchemy 2 features SDXL, an open source AI art image model created by Stability AI. SDXL 1.0, the flagship image model developed by Stability AI, stands as the pinnacle of open models for image generation. Through extensive testing and comparison with various other models, the conclusive results show that people overwhelmingly prefer images generated by SDXL 1.0 over other open models. With better prompt adherence, image quality, and complexity of output, SDXL 1.0 ticks all the boxes.

“With Stable Diffusion XL, you can create descriptive images with shorter prompts and generate words within images. The model is a significant advancement in image generation capabilities, offering enhanced image composition and face generation that results in stunning visuals and realistic aesthetics.”

The release of Leonardo Ai Alchemy 2 is set to refine and expand the artistic AI workflow of creators even further. With its advanced features and tools, Alchemy V2 and new Leonardo Diffusion XL and Leonardo Vision XL custom SDXL models.



