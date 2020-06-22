Squidmar Kolinsky miniature paintbrush set

Miniature master painter Squidmar has launched a new Kickstarter campaign, offering a set of miniature paintbrushes, designed and created to provide the finest Kolinsky Sable, to help you make your miniature’s look the best they can.

“In Squidmar Miniatures paintbrushes, the insight of accomplished painters, impeccable production quality, luxurious aesthetics and the finest Kolinsky Sable are all brought together to create an experience which combines style, comfort and practicality in equal measure.”

Early bird pledges are available from $55 or roughly £43 and worldwide deliveries expected to take place during November 2020.

“Our basic brush set contains four Squidmar Miniatures brushes, ranging from XS to L. We chose these four because we feel they represent the most common, and best suited, brush sizes for miniature painting. In addition to our basic set, however, we’ve also designed a tiny brush, for the finest of details, and an XL brush for heavy duty paint jobs! Armed with a full set of Squidmar Miniatures brushes, you’ll be ready to take on any painting project! No wargaming army is too massive, no immaculately detailed display miniature too exquisite!”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Not only are the brushes wider, so are the handles! They are designed for comfort and ergonomics, adapted to the anatomy of the human hand. The handles of Squidmar Miniatures brushes are therefore thicker and slightly triangular. This allows the brush to rest naturally in your hand, which lets you relax and focus on painting without risking the dreaded “painter’s cramp”. Oh, and did we mention the fancy gold ferrule?”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals