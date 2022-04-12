New Square point of sale iPad stand for businesses $149

Square has launched a new point-of-sale iPad stand specifically designed for businesses with integrated payments and a 180° swivel stand allowing you to easily turn the screen to your customers when needed. Capable of accepting both wireless and traditional PIN transactions from credit cards the POS stand is perfect for businesses of all sizes.

“Clearly marked payment icons with guiding LED lights make every tap or dip easy and intuitive. Without any extra readers needed, there’s no clutter on your counter and no fear of disconnecting.”

Square POS iPad stand

“The reimagined Square Stand offers businesses the most affordable, comprehensive, and easy-to-use device for conducting commerce. Square Apple iPad Stand combines Square’s point of sale software and hardware into one complete solution, enabling sellers to take in-person payments and manage ecommerce sales, deliveries, and buy online, pick-up in-store orders from a single place.

Retaining the classic swivel design of its predecessor, the new Stand now integrates Square’s lightning-fast contactless and chip card readers into the display, helping sellers simplify their countertops and keep their lines moving while eliminating the need for additional payments hardware.“

“And setup is simple, too — just download a Square point of sale app, sign in, and start selling. No service visits or training required. Plus, point of sale and payments, all by Square, means more reliability for you and greater ease for your staff and customers.

Square iPad Stand has simple transaction rates and no hidden fees, so you always pay what you see, and you can get your money as fast as the next business day. You can also customize your Square Stand setup to fit your business with a variety of specialized software solutions and accessories.”

Source : Square

