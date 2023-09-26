Spotify launches Jam (Video)

Spotify has announced the launch of its latest new feature called Jam, this new feature allows you to create a personalized real-time listening session, which will be available to Premium subscribers, more details are below.

Jam is a new way to enjoy music together in real time. If you’re a Premium subscriber, you can even invite your friends to add their favorite tracks to a communal playlist. It’s like crafting a unique musical journey that everyone on board can enjoy!

Jam is rolling out for all Spotify users globally starting today—so make sure your app is up-to-date. Premium listeners everywhere can start a Jam and anyone on Spotify can join. Simply invite your squad and Jam will help you find the perfect songs to add to the queue, finding the overlaps in your listening preferences to deliver music recommendations that everyone will love. You’ll have the ability to see who’s added which track so you know whom to thank for that crowd pleaser, whether you’re prepping food together in the kitchen or enjoying games in the backyard.

Once you start a Jam, you can invite a group of friends or family—Free or Premium users, or a mix—so they can share the experience. Premium listeners can join from wherever they are, whether they’re in the same room or across the world.

You can find out more information about the new Spoify Jam feature over at the Spotify website at the link below, along with details on how you can start to use this new feature.

