Spotify HiFi coming later this year with CD quality lossless audio

Spotify has announced that it will be launching a new CD quality lossless streaming option called Spotify HiFi.

The new service will be launched later this year and it will bring improved audio of a similar quality to that of a CD.

Here are more details on this new offering:

High-quality music streaming is consistently one of the most requested new features by our users. Spotify HiFi will deliver music in CD-quality, lossless audio format to your device and Spotify Connect-enabled speakers, which means fans will be able to experience more depth and clarity while enjoying their favorite tracks. Ubiquity is at the core of everything we do at Spotify, and we’re working with some of the world’s biggest speaker manufacturers to make Spotify HiFi accessible to as many fans as possible through Spotify Connect. HiFi will be coupled with Spotify’s seamless user experience, building on our commitment to make sure users can listen to the music they love in the way they want to enjoy it. Spotify HiFi will begin rolling out in select markets later this year, and we will have more details to share soon.

You can find out more details about the new Spotify HiFi streaming service at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much this will cost.

Source Spotify

