The design team at Mezmoglobe has returned to Kickstarter once again with its 17th campaign for a new pocket EDC spinning top called the miniMezmo. Thanks to its unique holder the spinning top is easily detached from your keychain when necessary but are securely held in place when stored. “Keep focus, relieve stress, or simply play around anytime and anywhere. Whether you are in a boring Zoom call, standing in a long line, waiting at a bus stop, or simply want to relax between working hours miniMEZMO is the perfect way to boost your focus and release creativity.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the ingenious project from roughly $26 or £22 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The perfect EDC (EveryDay Carry) toy that you can always keep by your side without creating additional bulk. Attach it to your keys, bag, or zipper or simply keep it in that tiny pocket of your jeans. Due to its unique shape and small weight miniMEZMO is super fun to play with. You can throw it around with a snap of your fingers and it will keep spinning even being upside-down. “

“You can throw miniMEZMO in the air and it will continue spinning after landing. Attach it to our magnetic stand and spin it upside down in the air, or launch them together and let them hit each other. From smooth glass surfaces to rough wooden tables and keyboards – miniMEZMO will literally spin almost anywhere.”

With the assumption that the miniMezmo crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the miniMezmo pocket EDC spinning top project play the promotional video below.

“We have designed the connector in a way that the top can rotate inside. This feature ensures you can use it as a satisfying fidgeting toy wherever you go. With 15 projects fulfilled, we are back to deliver and ready to send you the coolest kinetic toy again.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the pocket EDC spinning top, jump over to the official miniMezmo crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

