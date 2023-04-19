Razer Ornata V3 Tenkeyless Hybrid Switch gaming keyboard

Razer has this week launched its third generation Ornata Tenkeyless Hybrid Switch gaming keyboard making it available to preorder from the official Razer Store priced at $70. The new Razer Ornata V3 TKL takes the form of a low profile tenkeyless ergonomic gaming keyboard equipped with the companies Chroma RGB lighting technology. The slim form factor of the keyboard features Mecha-Membrane Switches “fusing the snappy, clicky feedback of a mechanical switch with the familiar feel of a conventional keyboard, each keystroke you make is as satisfying as it is precise” says Razer.

Razer Ornata V3 gaming keyboard

” Armed with Razer Mecha-Membrane Switches for clicky, cushioned keystrokes, enjoy an ergonomic typing experience that elevates your work and play. SLIM. CLICKY. ERGONOMIC. Master both worlds with the Razer Ornata V3 TKL—a low-profile tenkeyless ergonomic gaming keyboard powered by Razer Chroma RGB. Armed with an ultra-slim form factor and unique Razer Mecha-Membrane Switches, dominate your work and play with a compact hybrid keyboard that punches above its weight.”

“Extended Gaming Support – designed to seamlessly snap to the low-profile keyboard, the soft-touch wrist rest provides ample comfort and support for your wrists—especially vital for long periods of use. Customizable Lighting – with 16.8 million colors and a suite of RGB effects to choose from, personalize the keyboard and get access to dynamic lighting effects for hundreds of Chroma‑integrated games.”

Source : Razer





