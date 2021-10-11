The design team at Mezmoglobe have created a new desktop kinetic optical illusion in the form of the aptly named Mezmoglobe Liquid. A carefully designed complex shaped body designed to present a “truly mindbending optical illusion” while it spins. “A simple twist will reveal surprising effects of flowing pixels and liquid-like movements.” Mezmoglobe Liquid is available in two sizes and is precision machined out of solid piece of aluminum, after which it is then polished to a mirror finish ready for your desk.

Spin the Mezmoglobe Liquid to reveal the optical illusion

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $57 or £42 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“The newest creation from our team presents the most impressive optical illusion we have made so far. Carefully designed complex shape brings out a truly mind bending effects of flowing pixels and liquid-like moving solid aluminum pillars. It is literally harder to explain than show so we hope you will enjoy the video and animations. “

If the Mezmoglobe Liquid campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Mezmoglobe Liquid desktop optical illusion project review the promotional video below.

“It literally looks surreal from specific angles. Depending on rotation speed, surrounding lights and viewing angle you will get different visual effects. Honestly, it is much easier to show than explain so we hope you will enjoy the high quality animations and photos we have created for you.”

“Mezmoglobe Liquid comes in two sizes and is precision machined out of one solid piece of aerospace grade aluminum which is then hand polished to a mirror finish. Choose your favorite or collect them both!”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the desktop optical illusion, jump over to the official Mezmoglobe Liquid crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

