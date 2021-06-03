Mezmoglobe Nano optical illusion kinetic desk toy

Mezmoglobe has returned to Kickstarter once again to launch their 13th project offering, precision machined geometric shapes that each present unique appearance of optical illusion. Simply rotate them to reveal the mind-bending effect of a continuously flowing helixes. The previous Mezmoglobe range has now been completely redesigned creating a more compact size with improved spinning and new shapes to the original collection.

“A piece of kinetic art that invites you to transform it from precisely engineered still shape into hypnotic optical illusion. Now you can create a beautiful display of various effects side by side or simply choose your favorite one.”

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $26 or £19 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Mezmoglobe campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Mezmoglobe desktop optical illusion project watch the promotional video below.

“With more than 60 000 desk toys delivered to 35 000 happy backers all around the World, we are back with our 13th Kickstarter! The feedback has been amazing and today we are excited to show you the newest addition to the original MEZMOGLOBE collection.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the desktop optical illusion, jump over to the official Mezmoglobe crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

