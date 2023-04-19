Path-22 keyring EDC compass it is Kickstarter

Outdoor adventurers looking for a small compass they can carry on their key chain might be interested in a new project launched by a Kickstarter this month for the Path-22. The small compass provides a choice between an air filled or liquid filled compass enabling you to customize your compass to your exact needs. An air filled compass provides no risk of leakage or bubbles and offers a low maintenance yet durable compass design which is less affected by temperature changes. While a liquid filled compass offers a more stable and accurate design which is more reliable and precise and is less affected by external interference. The choice is yours.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $33 or £28 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 22% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Path-22’s innovative design allows you to customize your compass to your exact needs. Its interchangeable and replaceable compass core lets you choose between liquid-filled or air-filled options, and switch it out yourself depending on your personal preferences or environmental conditions. The additional compass core can be ordered as an add-on with no extra postage.”

EDC compass

“Ultimately, both compass styles offer versatility and adaptability across a range of activities and environmental conditions.With Path-22, you can effortlessly navigate your way with confidence, customized to your preferences for an unparalleled outdoor experience. Your everyday carry items are more than just tools; they are a reflection of who you are and the lifestyle you lead. That’s why Path-22 ‘s innovative design, combining functionality, beauty, and minimalism, makes it the ultimate everyday carry compass.”

With the assumption that the Path-22 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Path-22 keyring EDC compass project observe the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the keyring EDC compass, jump over to the official Path-22 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





