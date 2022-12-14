Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse official trailer

Sony Pictures and Marvel have released a first official trailer for the second film in the animated Spider-Man series, revealing the first details about what you can expect from the storyline, characters and Spider-Verse. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will premiere in theatre screens worldwide next year and will be available to watch from June 2, 2023 onwards.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse stars the voice acting talents of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac. Sony has also confirmed that a third film in the series entitled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is set to be released on March 29, 2024. As soon more details about the current edition to the franchise is revealed will keep you up to speed as always.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

“The Across the Spider-Verse film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, from a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. The film is produced by Avi Arad. Amy Pascal, Phil Lord. Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg, with executive producers Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood, Rebecca Karch, and Brian Bendis.”

Source : Marvel





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals