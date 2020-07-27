Speed Test iOS 14 Beta 3 vs iOS 13.6 (Video)

Last week Apple released their third beta of iOS 14 and now we have a speed test with iOS 14 Beta 3 vs iOS 13.6.

In the video below we get to see iOS 14 Beta 3 vs iOS 13.6 run on a number of devices, if you want to see a specific device the iPhone SE starts at 00:11, iPhone 6S 07:45, iPhone 7 14:40, iPhone 8 20:48 and the iPhone XR 27:53.

As we can see from the video the majority of the device running the iOS 13.6 software booted up quicker than the devices with the new beta. There were not any major improvements in the apps.

This is to be expected as we are months away from the final version of iOS 14, so we can expect to see some speed improvements before the final version.

Apple are expected to released their iOS 14 update later this year, along with the new iPhone 12 handsets, we are expecting this to happen some time in September or October.

Source & Image Credit: iApplebytes

