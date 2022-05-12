Sony Xperia 1 IV up for pre-order on O2

The new Sony Xperia 1 IV smartphone was made official yesterday and now the handset is available to pre-order with mobile carrier O2 in the UK. The device will go on sale in the UK and in Europe from June.

The handset is available on a range of different plans with the carrier and prices start at £47 a, month with a £30 upfront payment.

The device comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and it comes with 12GB of RAM. There are two storage options for the handset, 256GB and 512GB of storage, plus a MicroSD card slot.

The Sony Xperia 1 IV smartphone has a 6.5-inch AMOLED display that features a 4K resolution of 3840 x 1644 pixels.

Other specifications on the handset include a front-facing 12-megapixel camera with a wide-angle lens for Selfies, on the rear, there is a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 0.3-megapixel TOF 3D camera.

The device also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 30W fast charging, it is now available to pre-order ahead of a launch next month.

You can find more details about the new Sony Xperia 1 IV smartphone with O2 over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source O2

