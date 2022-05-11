Sony Xperia 1 IV smartphone gets official

Sony has announced its new flagship smartphone, the Sony Xperia 1 IV and the handset comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display that features a 4K resolution of 3840 x 1644 pixels.

The handset is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and it comes with 12GB of RAM. There are two storage options for the handset, 256GB and 512GB and the device also features a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The new Sony Xperia 1 IV comes with a range of high-end cameras, on the back of the device there is a quad-camera setup, and on the front, there is a single camera.

On the front of the device, there is a 12megapixel camera with a wide-angle lens for Selfies, on the rear, there is a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 0.3-megapixel TOF 3D camera.

The handset comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 30W fast charging, it will retail for £1,299 in the UK and it will retail for €1399 in Europe, the device will go on sale around the middle of June.

“Xperia 1 IV is an exciting continuation of our Xperia series,” said Nobuki Asahina, Head of Mobile Sales & Marketing’. “At Sony, we believe creativity has no limits and our new flagship model, the Xperia 1 IV, is born of that philosophy.” He continued: “Xperia inspires users to become creators, and every facet of content creation can be handled by Xperia 1 IV. Beyond this, it is fast! Every aspect of the device has been designed to maximise the speed of execution. Whether it’s the speed of the camera, or the speed of responsiveness when gaming, we firmly believe that this new device will delight our customers.”

Source Sony

