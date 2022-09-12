Sony SRS-XV900 speaker unveiled

Sony has announced its latest speaker, the Sony SRS-XV900 speaker and the devioce will be available in the UK and in Europe from October.

The new Sony SRS-XV900 speaker will retail for £999 in the UK and for €1199 in Europe when it goes on sale next month.

Sony today announced the launch of the new SRS-XV900, the most powerful and loudest Bluetooth party speaker in the wireless speaker X-series range. The speaker forms part of the “LIVE LIFE LOUD” vision to deliver exciting sound entertainment experiences to music lovers around the world. Life should be lived at full volume and that means being able to enjoy clear, rich sound from Sony’s new SRS-XV900 speaker to make the most of every single moment.



Enjoy Powerful omnidirectional sound with the SRS-XV900. This wireless speaker is designed to fill the space with sound. The speaker comes with the X-Balanced Speaker Unit and its non-circular diaphragm gives more sound pressure and reduces sound distortion by maximising the area of the speaker as well as the Jet Bass Booster port to deliver deep, punchy, powerful bass. The midrange drivers provide excellent vocal clarity and the 6 tweeters front, side and back spread high-frequency sound all around.

As yet we do not have an exact release date for the new Sony SRS-XV90, all we know is that it will launch in October in the UK.

