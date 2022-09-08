Sony Xperia 5 IV up for pre-order on O2

The new Sony Xperia 5 IV smartphone is now available to pre-order with O2 in the UK and the handset starts at £37 a month with 4GB of data and £30 upfront. The device was made official earlier this month and it will go on sale before the end of September.

The device is also available with 20GB of data for £40 a month with a £30 upfront payment, if you order the handset from today until the 5th of October you will receive a pair of Sony headphones worth £139.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and it features HDR.

The device comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The handset comes with a range of cameras including a 12-megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video calls, on the back, there are three 12-megapixel cameras, one with a wide-angle lens, one with a telephoto lens, and one with an ultrawide lens. There is also a 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging.

You can find out more details about the new Sony Xperia 5 IV smartphone over at O2 at the link below, the device can be pre-ordered from today.

Source O2

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals