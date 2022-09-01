Sony Xperia 5 IV Android smartphone unveiled

Sony has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Sony Xperia 5 IV, the handset comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and it features HDR.

The new Sony smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The Sony Xperia 5 IV comes with a 12-megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video calls, on the back there are three 12-megapixel cameras, one with a wide-angle lens, one with a telephoto lens, and one with an ultrawide lens.

The handset also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features fast charging that can charge the device from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes.

With technologies found in our flagship Xperia 1 IV smartphone and AlphaTM series cameras such as Eye AF and Object Tracking, Xperia 5 IV incorporates them into a compact design to ensure you never miss that special moment. The 120fps read-out speed image sensors on all 3 lenses realise 4K 120fps (up to 5 times) slow motion record, so you can cinematise your life like never before. Videography Pro also lets you livestream your content direct to streaming services[ii]. For shooting video selfies and vlogs, the new front camera has an improved 12MP sensor that enables 4K HDR content with outstanding contrast grading, as well as the ability to take clear selfies in tricky settings such as high glare or dark environments.

You can find out more details about the new Sony Xperia 5 IV smartphone over at Sony at the link below, the handset is launching later this month and will retail for $999.

Source Sony

