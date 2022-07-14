Sony Shotgun Microphone ECM-G1 unveiled

Sony has announced its latest microphone that is designed for vlogging and more, the Sony Shotgun Microphone ECM-G1.

The Sony Shotgun Microphone ECM-G1 is designed to enhance sound quality when recording videos and is ideal for vlogging.

Clear, high-quality sound plays an important role when capturing content for video. The ECM-G1 boasts a large-diameter (approx. 14.6 mm) microphone capsule, providing clear sound collection whilst suppressing noise, greatly improving the quality of video production.



The ECM-G1 is the perfect microphone for vlogging as it captures clear voices, includes a wind screen to reduce wind noise when shooting outdoors and has an optimised structure to suppress frequency vibration noise with anti-vibration dampers. When connected to a Sony camera equipped with the Multi Interface (MI) shoe, the cableless design even eliminates cable-transmitted vibration noise.

Clear sound collection from in front of the camera is emphasized with super-cardioid[i] and ambient sound suppressed to ensure only wanted audio is captured – great for selfie shooting. Even when shooting indoors, the ECM-G1 is highly effective at reducing echo pickup from walls and voice reverberation resulting in clear conversation sound collection.

You can find out more details about the new Sony Shotgun Microphone ECM-G1 over at Sony at the link below, it will retail for £145 in the UK, and it will go on sale in August.

Source Sony

