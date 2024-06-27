Snapdragon X Microsoft Surface Pro Reviewed (Video)

The Microsoft Surface Pro, now equipped with the Snapdragon X ARM-based processor, has undergone significant upgrades that enhance its performance and battery life, making it a compelling choice for users seeking a versatile and efficient device. The video review below gives us a detailed look at the various aspects of the Surface Pro, including its processor, software compatibility, user experience, hardware features, pen performance, design, and price considerations.

Snapdragon X Processor: A Leap in Performance

One of the most notable improvements in the latest Surface Pro is the inclusion of the Snapdragon X ARM-based processor. This upgrade has resulted in a substantial boost in performance, particularly in terms of emulation capabilities. With this processor, you can now run traditional x86 apps more smoothly, providing a seamless experience across a wider range of applications. Moreover, the improved battery life puts the Surface Pro on par with its competitors, such as iPads and Android tablets, making it an attractive option for users who prioritize long-lasting usage.

Software Compatibility: Emulation and Native ARM Support

When it comes to software compatibility, the Surface Pro showcases better performance with emulated apps like Clip Studio Paint. This improvement allows users to use their favorite applications without significant compromises in speed or functionality. Additionally, the device supports native ARM versions of Affinity apps, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience for users who rely on these tools.

However, it is important to note that support for Adobe Creative Cloud is currently limited on the Surface Pro. While apps like Photoshop and Fresco are available, other applications within the suite are still pending. This limitation may be a consideration for users who heavily depend on the full range of Adobe Creative Cloud tools for their work.

Enhanced User Experience: Drawing, Peripherals, and Keyboard Cover

The Surface Pro offers a notably positive drawing experience, particularly when using apps like Fresco. The device’s responsiveness and precision make it a suitable choice for artists and designers who require a reliable digital canvas. However, it is worth mentioning that some peripherals that require specific drivers may face limitations on the Surface Pro, which could impact certain workflows.

One of the standout features of the Surface Pro is the improved Bluetooth keyboard cover. This addition enhances the device’s usability, especially for artists who often switch between drawing and typing. The keyboard cover provides a comfortable and efficient typing experience, making it easier to navigate the device and input text when needed.

Hardware Features: Screen, Pen Placement, and Trackpad

The Surface Pro features several hardware improvements that contribute to its overall usability and appeal. The new keyboard cover design incorporates Bluetooth functionality, allowing for a wireless connection and greater flexibility in positioning. Additionally, the cover features a haptic trackpad, providing a more tactile and responsive navigation experience.

Changes have also been made to the pen placement and magnet strength, ensuring better usability and a more secure attachment of the pen to the device. This improvement addresses a common concern among users who frequently use the pen for drawing or note-taking.

For users who prioritize visual quality, the Surface Pro offers an OLED screen option. This upgrade delivers superior color display, making it an excellent choice for creative professionals who require accurate and vibrant color representation in their work. Furthermore, the device includes an additional processor upgrade, enhancing its overall performance.

Pen Performance: Surface Slim Pen 2 Review

The Surface Slim Pen 2, the accompanying stylus for the Surface Pro, has been reviewed as adequate but not exceptional. While it performs well and provides a satisfactory drawing and writing experience, it does not surpass the capabilities of other high-quality pens like the Apple Pencil or Wacom offerings. However, it is important to note that the Surface Slim Pen 2 still holds its own and delivers a reliable and precise input method for users.

Design and Build Quality: Industrial Aesthetics and Fingerprint Resistance

The Surface Pro showcases a high-quality industrial design, with a range of color options to suit different preferences. One notable improvement is the enhanced fingerprint resistance of the matte black finish. This upgrade adds to the device’s aesthetic appeal, maintaining a sleek and pristine look even with frequent use.

Price Considerations: Keyboard Cover and Upgrades

When considering the Surface Pro, it is important to factor in the cost of the keyboard cover, as it is a separate purchase. The overall package, including the device and the cover, comes at a higher price point compared to some alternatives in the market. Additionally, users should be aware of the extra costs associated with storage and RAM upgrades, as these can significantly impact the final price of the device.

Future Outlook: Battery Life, Performance, and Native ARM Apps

Looking ahead, there is potential for even better battery life and performance in future iterations of Windows laptops. As technology advances, it is expected that the Surface Pro and similar devices will continue to improve in terms of power efficiency and overall capabilities.

Moreover, the anticipation is that more developers will create native ARM apps, further enhancing the device’s utility and performance. As the ecosystem of ARM-compatible software grows, users can expect a wider range of applications that run seamlessly on the Surface Pro, expanding its versatility and appeal.

Significant improvements in performance and battery life with the Snapdragon X ARM-based processor

Better emulation capabilities for running traditional x86 apps smoothly

Native ARM support for Affinity apps, but limited Adobe Creative Cloud compatibility

Positive drawing experience, particularly with apps like Fresco

Improved Bluetooth keyboard cover enhances usability for artists

OLED screen option delivers superior color display

Surface Slim Pen 2 performs adequately but does not surpass competitors

High-quality industrial design with improved fingerprint resistance

Higher price point, with additional costs for storage and RAM upgrades

Potential for better battery life and performance in future Windows laptops

Anticipation of more native ARM apps to enhance the device’s utility

In conclusion, the Microsoft Surface Pro with the Snapdragon X processor offers significant advancements in performance, battery life, and user experience. While there are some limitations, particularly in terms of Adobe Creative Cloud support and peripheral compatibility, the device’s overall capabilities make it a compelling choice for users seeking a versatile and efficient tablet-laptop hybrid. As the ecosystem of ARM-compatible software continues to grow, the Surface Pro’s potential is expected to expand, solidifying its position as a reliable and powerful tool for creative professionals and general users alike.

Source & Image Credit: Brad Colbow



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals