Corsair K70 MAX magnetic mechanical keyboard with MGX Hall effect switches

Corsair, a renowned name in the gaming industry, has recently unveiled its groundbreaking K70 MAX Magnetic-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. This innovative piece of technology is the first of its kind to feature adjustable CORSAIR MGX magnetic-mechanical switches, setting a new standard in the gaming world.

The K70 MAX is designed with a high level of configurability in every keystroke, making it an ideal choice for gamers who value speed and typing accuracy. The keyboard’s CORSAIR MGX magnetic switches offer a unique feature that allows users to set each key’s individual actuation distance from 0.4 mm to 3.6 mm, adjustable in 0.1 mm increments. This level of customization is unprecedented, offering gamers the ability to fine-tune their gaming experience to their exact preferences.

In addition to its adjustable actuation distance, the K70 MAX introduces dual-point actuation, a feature that enables two discrete actions per keypress. This functionality will be further enhanced with the introduction of a new Rapid Trigger mode, set to be enabled via a firmware update later in Q3. This mode offers per-key hyper-responsiveness, a feature that competitive gamers will find invaluable.

K70 MAX magnetic mechanical gaming keyboard

Priced at US$229.99, the K70 MAX is available immediately from the CORSAIR online store. The keyboard boasts two layers of sound dampening, an aluminium frame, a memory foam-imbued detachable magnetic palm rest, and sturdy PBT double-shot keycaps, all designed to provide a comfortable and durable gaming experience.

In addition to the K70 MAX, Corsair has also launched the HS80 MAX, a multi-platform gaming headset with Bluetooth support and ultra-fast 2.4 GHz wireless. The HS80 MAX features a broadcast-grade omni-directional microphone, a floating headband, and aluminium reinforced construction. It also offers Dolby Atmos spatial audio, with the Sonarworks SoundID tool for personalized audio profiles. The HS80 MAX is priced at US$179.99 and is also available immediately from the CORSAIR online store.

HS80 MAX gaming headphones

Corsair continues to push the boundaries of gaming technology with the launch of the K70 MAX and HS80 MAX. These innovative products offer gamers an unprecedented level of customization and performance, setting a new standard in the gaming industry.

Source: Corsair



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals