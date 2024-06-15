15 Overlooked Features in iOS 18 & macOS 15

Apple’s iOS 18 and macOS 15 Sequoia introduce a wealth of new features and enhancements designed to elevate your user experience. While some of these features have garnered significant attention, there are several lesser-known gems that deserve the spotlight. In the video below, Stephen Robles explores 15 overlooked features in iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia that promise to transform the way you interact with your devices.

Control Center Customization: Personalize Your Experience

One of the standout features in iOS 18 is the ability to customize the Control Center like never before. You can now add resizable widgets to prioritize the information and controls that matter most to you. Whether you want quick access to your favorite apps or a glance at your upcoming appointments, the customizable Control Center has you covered.

But the customization doesn’t stop there. iOS 18 also allows you to:

Integrate shortcuts directly into the Control Center for seamless access to your most-used functions.

Remove lock screen controls for a cleaner, more streamlined appearance.

RCS Messaging Support: Elevate Your Conversations

Say goodbye to the limitations of traditional SMS messaging. iOS 18 embraces the future of communication with RCS messaging support. This feature enhances your messaging experience by allowing:

Rich media support, allowing you to send high-quality images and videos.

Read receipts, so you know when your messages have been viewed.

With RCS messaging, your conversations become more engaging and interactive, bringing you closer to your contacts.

Apple Wallet Updates: Your All-in-One Event Companion

Apple Wallet has always been a convenient way to store your cards and passes, but iOS 18 takes it to the next level with the introduction of venue guides for events. These comprehensive guides provide you with all the essential information you need to navigate and enjoy your events, including:

Parking details

Maps of the venue

Merchandise information

Policies and guidelines

With Apple Wallet as your event companion, you can focus on making unforgettable memories without worrying about the logistics.

Math Features in Notes App: Calculations at Your Fingertips

The Notes app in iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia receives a significant upgrade with the introduction of in-app calculations. No longer do you need to switch between apps to perform mathematical operations. Now, you can seamlessly integrate calculations within your notes, streamlining your workflow and boosting your productivity.

Journal App Enhancements: Capture and Reflect

For those who value the art of journaling, iOS 18 brings exciting enhancements to the Journal app. With the addition of search functionality, you can easily find specific entries by searching for places, dates, or text. This makes it effortless to revisit and reflect on your past experiences.

Moreover, the Journal app introduces new widgets that gently remind you to make daily entries. These prompts help you cultivate a consistent journaling habit, allowing you to capture life’s precious moments and insights.

TVOS 18 Insight Feature: Immerse Yourself in the Details

TVOS 18 introduces a innovative feature called Insight, which provides on-screen information about cast members and music while you watch your favorite shows and movies. This feature extends beyond the Apple TV, as it is also available on the Apple TV app for iPhone, ensuring a consistent and immersive viewing experience across devices.

Smart Home Improvements: Convenience and Security

HomeKit in iOS 18 brings a host of improvements to enhance your smart home experience. With guest access scheduling, you have granular control over when guests can access your smart home devices, ensuring privacy and security.

Additionally, the introduction of a hands-free unlock feature for home key locks adds an extra layer of convenience. No more fumbling for keys or reaching for your phone—simply approach your door, and it will unlock seamlessly.

Remote Control via SharePlay: Collaborate and Support

SharePlay, introduced in a previous iOS version, receives a powerful upgrade in iOS 18. You can now remotely control another iPhone or iPad during SharePlay sessions. This feature proves invaluable when providing technical support to friends and family or collaborating on projects remotely.

Call Recording and Transcription: Never Miss a Detail

iOS 18 introduces a long-awaited feature: call recording and transcription. You can now record live calls and generate searchable transcripts, ensuring that you never miss an important detail from your conversations. This feature is particularly useful for professionals who rely on accurate records of their calls.

Continuity Features in macOS Sequoia: Seamless Integration

macOS Sequoia takes continuity between your devices to new heights. With the ability to use iPhone apps and receive notifications on your Mac, you can stay connected and productive without constantly switching devices.

Moreover, the seamless drag and drop functionality between your iPhone and Mac makes file transfers a breeze. No more emailing yourself files or relying on cloud storage—simply drag and drop, and you’re good to go.

Voice Notes Transcription: From Speech to Text

Both iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia introduce voice memo and note transcription. This feature automatically converts your voice recordings into readable text, making it easier to review and search through your notes and memos.

Collapsible Sections in Notes: Organize with Ease

The Notes app in iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia receives a organizational boost with the addition of collapsible sections. You can now create a hierarchical structure within your notes, collapsing and expanding sections as needed for better readability and navigation.

Furthermore, the Notes app offers expanded color options, allowing you to visually distinguish different sections and add a personal touch to your notes.

Calendar and Reminders Integration: Streamline Your Tasks

iOS 18 brings a welcome change by integrating reminders directly into the Calendar app. No longer do you need to juggle between multiple apps to manage your tasks and appointments. With this integration, you can view and manage your reminders alongside your calendar events, streamlining your productivity workflow.

Weather App Updates: Accurate and Informative

The Weather app in iOS 18 receives a small but significant update. It now prominently displays the “feels like” temperature alongside the actual temperature. This additional information provides a more accurate representation of the current weather conditions, helping you make informed decisions about your outdoor activities.

Math Notes on macOS: Real-Time Calculations

For students and professionals who frequently work with equations and calculations, macOS Sequoia introduces a innovative feature in the Notes app. With real-time equation adjustments and results, you can perform complex calculations directly within your notes. This feature eliminates the need for separate calculation tools, streamlining your workflow and keeping your notes organized.

These 15 overlooked features in iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia showcase Apple’s commitment to enhancing the user experience across its ecosystem. From customization options to seamless integrations, these features offer increased convenience, productivity, and enjoyment. As you explore iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia, take a moment to discover these hidden gems and unlock the full potential of your devices.

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals