So Pro smart ring keeps you connected without distraction

So Pro is a new wearable smart ring designed to help you control your influx of notifications and daily distractions from your mobile devices. When you need to take a break and enjoy a little downtime the smart ring allows you to stay connected to those important applications and family members and friends without continual distraction of updates, emails and more.

So Pro smart ring supports Android and iOS devices

With a 7 day standby battery life the smart ring is IPX 8 waterproof rated and supports both Android and iOS devices enabling you to easily relax but also feel in control. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $108 or £80 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“So Pro was born from a team of young and passionate people, who have been worked in technology and manufacturing field for years and once decided to build up a brand that bears the belief and expectation of humanistic technology. The team believe in core that technology should blend seamlessly into people’s daily life, with more fun and more efficiency. People should utilize the gadgets with less effort and less gap, people needs more immersive experience while enjoy the mobile entertainment and live to the full.”

If the So Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the So Pro smart ring project checkout the promotional video below.

“It releases your hands from most scenarios of holding phones, and provides you a better entertainment experience. Don’t forget it’s wearable, like a virtual experience of ruling digital world. It’s easily cnnected to your cellphone and control the slids. It makes your presentation more flexible and more fun.In addition, So Pro also supports facebook, twitter and other applications, look forward to your further exploration.”

“It’s connected with your phone via bluetooth, no worry about an extra APP you have to install. It’s adaptable for both iOS and Android system, no matter it’s your smartphone or iPad.Once you wear it, the rest is just easy.A light click on it makes the operation so smooth that no one even notice, like a magic finger snap.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the smart ring, jump over to the official So Pro crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals