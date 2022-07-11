One Good Ring NFC enabled ceramic smart ring

Sometimes it is not always convenient to have your phone with you or perhaps you would like a quick way to connect and share your contact information with others. The One Good Ring is a unique ceramic smart ring equipped with an NFC chip that requires no charging. Enabling you to quickly and easily share contact details and utilise the NFC (Near-Field Communication) for a number of applications.

Share all your social media handles with a single simple tap, enabling you to link your profile once and share your Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Pinterest and more quickly and easily.

“Wear it. Tap it. Send it. One Good Ring is a simple way to connect and share — with anyone and everyone around you. Get more done by sharing information that matters at the moment. Share your contact details, pitch deck, CV, portfolio, and social media links. It’s that simple. Every One Good Ring has a built-in wireless chip that transmits your digital profile to any NFC-enabled smartphone. Simply tap the One Good Ring on your recipient’s smartphone and your digital profile will be revealed.”

Ceramic smart ring features

Assuming that the One Good Ring funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the One Good Ring smart ring project play the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $57 or £42 (depending on current exchange rates).

“NFC (Near-Field Communication) has become an inherent part of our everyday lives over the last few years, integrating itself with our smartphones and other devices. One Good Ring utilizes NFC technology, with the wireless chip located at the logo, allowing you to instantly share what’s most important to you at the moment.”

“We didn’t want you to compromise on your wearing experience, so we made sure the One Good Ring is waterproof and tarnish-proof. The outer rim has a brushed metallic finishing and the inner rim is polished for easy access and removal. Made with ceramic material and a sleek modern design, the One Good Ring has been thoroughly tested to ensure its durability in the toughest of times, without compromising on aesthetics. “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the smart ring, jump over to the official One Good Ring crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

